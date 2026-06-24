Lovelorn tech: When AI chatbots hit the dating scene

Lansley, 36, consults AI chatbots for help in starting conversations, something she finds difficult on dating apps despite being comfortable doing so in person. Although she is optimistic about the possibilities, she acknowledges the incongruency between romance and technology.

“I am open to AI finding me the love of my life, but I am also not fully convinced that it can,” Lansley said. “AI is great at making dating more efficient. But the chemistry — that is always going to be analogue.”

AI adopters use the tech in varied ways to find romance. Some patronise AI matchmaking services, while others use tools to build profiles. But the most common way is enlisting chatbots to draft messages to potential matches and interpret responses.