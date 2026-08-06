Loss of control: When AI goes rogue,targets real people

Our conversation stuck with me, but I, too, didn’t write about it afterwards. Other issues seemed more pressing: the risk that AI could cause mass unemployment, or the shifting politics of data centres. Writing about AI as an existential threat seemed, at best, premature, and, at worst, like scaremongering.

But the past few weeks have seen a series of incidents in which AI models have gone rogue in ways they couldn’t have only six months ago. And I’ve found myself thinking more about Soares’ argument. And so today, I’m finally writing about how worried we should be about the dangers of AI.

Does humanity have an AI problem?

Last month, an AI company called Hugging Face contacted the FBI to report a sophisticated cyberattack. It suspected something unusual. This didn’t look like the work of a criminal gang or a hostile nation state.

It turned out no humans were involved at all. Instead, an agent powered by two OpenAI models had gone rogue during a cybersecurity test, escaping its testing environment and roaming the internet unnoticed for days before hacking its way into Hugging Face’s infrastructure.

Alarmed by the attacks, OpenAI’s main competitor, Anthropic, reviewed its own systems and admitted last week that its state-of-the-art models had broken into three outside organisations.

This is the stuff of science fiction, or at least it was until recently.