Longtime promise: China’s long-promised consumer boom a mirage

These are hardly the foundations of a vibrant consumer economy, and the future looks no better. The real estate crash, now five years old, has left homeowners paying mortgages on apartments they can’t sell. New families are a key driver of spending on homes, appliances, and cars. But China’s people are marrying less frequently and having fewer babies: The population fell for the fourth straight year in 2025, and the fewest babies were born since the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949. Fewer people, of course, means fewer consumers.

The deeper question may be whether the Chinese Communist Party’s pledges to give consumers more of a role in the economy are real — or an empty pledge to placate critics. Consumer spending in China has hovered at 40% or less of China’s GDP for years (compared to 65% in the US).

Increasing the role of consumer spending in China’s economy would mean surrendering some state control to the people, something the Communist Party is loath to do. While the US and Europe typically stimulate spending by putting money in consumers’ hands through tax cuts or social safety nets, China’s government manages the economy primarily through companies. It directs investment capital to them and grants subsidies to execute industrial policies.

The New York Times