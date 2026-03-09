Literary defiance: A feminist book Iran’s regime failed to silence since 80s

For more than three decades, the Iranian regime has failed to silence Women Without Men. Shahrnush Parsipur’s novella exposed the brutality of Iranian patriarchy with rare clarity long before global audiences recognised the extent of that violence.

Published in 1989, the book was banned almost immediately. Parsipur was imprisoned twice for writing openly about women’s sexuality and autonomy — an act of artistic courage the Islamic Republic deemed intolerable. Despite attempts to erase it, the novella endured, moving through underground networks. Today, at 80, Parsipur lives in exile, remaining one of Iran’s most fearless literary dissidents.