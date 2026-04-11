Limited efficacy: New TB vaccines safe but protection limited, says study

Phase-3 trials are large-scale, randomised clinical studies that evaluate the safety and effectiveness of a new intervention by comparing it with a standard treatment or placebo.

Researchers, including those from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), conducted the PreVenTB trial to assess the safety and efficacy of the two vaccines in reducing TB incidence.

India currently administers the Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine at birth. The vaccine protects infants against severe forms of TB but offers limited protection in adolescents and adults.