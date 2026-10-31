Life in extreme heat: A California amoeba that thrives at record 63 degrees

Organisms can adapt to survive in a wide variety of conditions, including salty water, extreme heat or cold, and changing climates. Most eukaryotic organisms that have been studied with cell types similar to our own live at temperatures close to those of the human body, with an average of 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit).

Organisms thriving at temperatures higher than this range, known as thermophiles, could help directly answer what effect temperature has on the rules for life. These rules can help scientists learn more about where life could exist. In a study published in September 2026, our research team identified a new thermophile that can survive at hotter conditions than any other previously recorded.

Eukaryotic cells, like the ones found in our bodies, contain organelles like nuclei and mitochondria. Eukaryotic organisms are reported less often than bacteria in extreme conditions, and based on observations from fungi at 140 F (60 C), scientists had theorised that eukaryotic life is not physically possible beyond 143 F (62 C).