Letter revival: In digital world, there’s still hope for pen pals

Julie Delbridge, 65, fostered friendships after joining International Pen Friends as a teenager in 1979. Writing to pen pals in more than a dozen countries from her home in Australia was such a positive experience that she began working for the organisation as an adult and took over as its president in 2001.

“It was a pastime that I totally immersed myself into in a positive way and gained a lot of enjoyment from,” she said.

Over its 59-year history, IPF has provided pen pals to more than 2 million people ages 8 to 80+, she said. Membership peaked in the late 1990s but surged again during the pandemic, and this year, there’s been an increase in people ages 21-26 joining.

An app called Slowly now seeks to combine modern technology with the old-fashioned anticipation inherent to the pen pal relationship. Users send messages digitally, but delivery is delayed from an hour to several days to mimic snail mail.

“This delay naturally encourages longer, more thoughtful messages because you wouldn’t just say ‘hi’ if you know you have to wait days for a reply,” said cofounder JoJo Chan.

Since 2017, the app has gained 10 million users in more than 160 countries, mostly in their 20s and 30s. One user said he was curious about pen pals after hearing about them from his grandparents, Chan said.