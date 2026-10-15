Lethality and Testosterone will get us only so far

The basic approach to defense that emerged from the cataclysm of World War II was simple: If you strike us, we will respond so overwhelmingly that your country will be decimated, so you’d better not start anything. With the development of nuclear weapons, this concept was neatly captured by the unfortunate phrase “mutually assured destruction.”

Although principally associated with the nuclear standoff with the Soviet Union, deterrence also underlay our longtime strategy for avoiding a conventional conflict with a near-peer adversary like China or Russia. Rather than mutually assured destruction, this kind of deterrence works by America’s maintaining a sufficiently strong conventional force that any potential adversary will realize the futility of attacking us or our allies.

The challenge to this strategy at its inception in the 1950s was that aggressors rarely attack their potential victims all at once, but rather one at a time, usually proclaiming their ambitions are limited. Hitler started with the Sudetenland and Czechoslovakia and only then went on to Poland, Belgium and France. Mr. Putin has started with Ukraine.