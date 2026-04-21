Lethal lapse: Prosecuting custodial murder gatekeepers

Flaw in trial court's reasoning

Judge Muthukumaran noted that the doctors and jail officials were prosecution witnesses. Under Section 132 of the Indian Evidence Act, which protects witnesses from being prosecuted on the basis of their own testimony, and the Supreme Court's precedent in Dinesh Kumar @ Deena vs State, their depositions cannot be used to frame them as accused. On this point, the judge is correct.

The flaw lies in treating this immunity as total exoneration. The judge should have made a judicial observation recording that independent evidence pointed to potential criminal negligence by the gatekeepers and recommended that the investigating agency examine whether a separate prosecution was warranted. Falsified 'Fit for Remand' certificates, Accident Register copies, jail admission logs, and CCTV footage showing the victims limping and bleeding were all capable of anchoring such a case.

Establishing the actus reus

The gatekeepers might argue they merely ‘failed to notice’ the injuries, framing their actions as passive oversights. This defence collapses under Indian penal law. Sections 32 and 33 of the IPC establish that ‘acts’ extend to ‘illegal omissions’. In PB Desai vs State of Maharashtra, the Supreme Court held that criminal liability for an omission is triggered when a person abandons a clear legal duty despite having the capacity to act.

The Law Commission's 113th Report recommended inserting Section 114B in the Indian Evidence Act, creating a rebuttable presumption that injuries sustained during custody were caused by the custodial authority. The 152nd Report recommended strengthening mandatory medical examinations and empowering independent agencies to investigate custodial crimes. Both reports recognise that the medical officer and the judicial magistrate are not peripheral figures; they are the statutory circuit-breakers whose intervention is the last line of defence against custodial violence. Also, the DK Basu guidelines legally bound these officers to accurately document injuries upon arrest.

Mens rea and gross negligence

The trial court exonerated the gatekeepers primarily because there was no "shared common intention" with the cops involved. This rests on a misunderstanding of negligence. As the Supreme Court laid out in PB Desai, intent to cause harm is not a prerequisite for criminal negligence. Criminality lies in recklessness proceeding in the face of a known risk. The doctors and the judicial magistrate did not need a motive to kill. By observing men who were visibly traumatised, bleeding, and suffering from catastrophic injuries, and nevertheless clearing them for incarceration, they acted with gross recklessness, satisfying the mens rea.

The Supreme Court in Jacob Mathew vs State of Punjab established that a medical professional can be prosecuted if they did something "which in the given facts and circumstances no medical professional in his ordinary senses and prudence would have done or failed to do". No doctor acting with ordinary prudence would examine patients with shattered tissues and visible bleeding, prescribe blood pressure medication, and declare them fit for jail. This meets the Jacob Mathew threshold for gross criminal negligence.