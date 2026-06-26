Lethal indulgence: US support is Israel’s true weakness

Israel currently suffers from this precise condition. Its recent military attack on Iran, carried out in close operational coordination with the United States, was intended to restore the country's absolute command and deterrence across the West Asian region. Instead, the offensive may well be remembered for exposing the structural limits of that very power.

Iran has been battered, certainly, but it has not been transformed. Its nuclear infrastructure was damaged, not dismantled, and the regime in Tehran endures. Instead of a newly stabilised regional order, Israel may now face something far worse: the old adversary, bloodied and hardened by survival. The recent MoU signed between the US and Iran seeks to halt regional hostilities on terms set by the two countries, revealing the strict limits of the agreement. Israel could fight a major war alongside the US, but it could not dictate the political endgame.