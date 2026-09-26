Lethal algorithms: Dangerous race towards fully autonomous drones

Both nations have deployed semi-autonomous drones in combat and are rapidly racing towards fully autonomous unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Given current production rates, a battlefield with thousands of fully autonomous drones operating simultaneously is plausible within a few years. Yet, the technology underpinning autonomous warfare risks outpacing legal and operational frameworks designed to maintain human control over weapons.

As a weapons technology expert, I fear battlefield imperatives will push aside vital human targeting decisions regarding proportional force, avoiding non-combatant casualties, and limiting collateral damage.