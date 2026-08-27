Let Iran control the Strait of Hormuz

This outcome would be a defeat for the United States. But, at this point, it is the least bad option.

The war with Iran has revealed two things: Iran cannot completely close the Strait of Hormuz, and the United States cannot completely open it. Despite months of pummeling from American bombs and missiles, Tehran has shown it can still discourage tanker traffic in the strait, through which a fifth of the world’s oil supply transited before Trump attacked Iran in February.

Hormuz is a 90-mile-long, horseshoe-shaped gantlet that enables the countries sitting on either side — Iran to the north and Oman to the south — to potentially disrupt shipping. Its rugged coastline provides ample haven for precision-guided Iranian missiles, drones and attack boats to menace vessels with “shoot and scoot” tactics that are impossible to decisively defeat. Iran can produce such weapons cheaply and indefinitely, making Iranian attack an endemic risk of crossing Hormuz that even a negotiated deal with Tehran would not eliminate.