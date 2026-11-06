Legal Shield: Time TN enacts a dedicated law for seniors

Key areas demanding attention

Stronger protection is required in several key areas to safeguard the rights, dignity and well-being of older persons. These include the protection of their property and financial interests, as well as the effective regulation and monitoring of retirement and assisted-living facilities. Financial transparency and contractual safeguards must be ensured to prevent exploitation and unfair practices. Resident participation in decision-making and accountability within care facilities should also be strengthened. Particular attention must be given to protection against abuse and neglect, including physical, emotional and psychological abuse, financial exploitation, inappropriate medication and unlawful restrictions on residents' freedom and autonomy. Furthermore, older persons must have timely access to healthcare services and emergency assistance. Accessible grievance redressal mechanisms and affordable legal aid should be made available to address their concerns and protect their rights.

Caregiver training and digital safety measures must be enhanced to prevent neglect, cybercrime and online financial fraud. Finally, special support and protective measures should be provided for vulnerable older persons, particularly those who are economically disadvantaged, socially isolated, physically dependent or otherwise at risk of exploitation and neglect. Tamil Nadu should consider enacting a dedicated Senior Citizens Protection and Welfare Act to establish a clear and accountable legal framework for protecting older persons. The law could strengthen protection authorities, regulate elder-care facilities, improve inspections, ensure access to legal aid and provide effective remedies for violations. It should also promote transparent reporting, emergency preparedness and continuity of care while safeguarding the autonomy, privacy, dignity and independence of senior citizens.