Legal Shield: Time TN enacts a dedicated law for seniors

Senior citizens have contributed immensely to their families, communities and the development of the State. They deserve to spend their later years with dignity, independence, security and peace of mind. Yet many older persons face neglect, abuse, financial exploitation, property disputes, social isolation and inadequate access to healthcare and timely legal remedies.
The growing demand for retirement communities, senior-living apartments, assisted-living facilities and professional caregiving services underscores the need for a comprehensive legal framework to protect the rights and welfare of older persons in Tamil Nadu. The State Government should therefore examine the feasibility of enacting a dedicated Tamil Nadu Senior Citizens Protection and Welfare Act, drawing on Kerala's recent legislative initiative while addressing the specific needs of Tamil Nadu.
The Kerala Senior Citizens' (Care and Protection of Rights) Bill, 2026, passed by the Kerala Legislative Assembly on October 26, 2026, seeks to establish a comprehensive framework to protect older persons from abuse and exploitation, regulate elderly-care facilities and improve access to healthcare and social security. It also proposes penalties for certain offences, including abuse, unlawful possession of property and the operation of unregistered elderly-care centres. The Bill will become law after receiving the Governor's assent.
Tamil Nadu is not without legal safeguards for senior citizens. The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, the Tamil Nadu Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Rules, 2009, and subsequent government measures provide an existing framework for their protection and welfare. An important measure is G.O. (Ms.) No. 83, issued by the Social Welfare and Nutritious Meal Programme Department on November 23, 2016. It prescribes standards for old-age homes and addresses registration, facilities, management, financial transparency and residents' welfare. The issue, therefore, is not whether Tamil Nadu has regulations, but whether its existing framework is sufficiently comprehensive, effectively implemented and equipped to address the increasingly complex needs of modern senior living.
Population ageing, longer life expectancy, urbanisation and changing family structures are contributing to the growing demand for organised senior-living facilities in Tamil Nadu. Modern retirement communities differ significantly from traditional old-age homes. They may offer independent apartments, housekeeping, meals, transportation, recreational facilities, medical assistance, nursing support and, in some cases, assisted living and continuing care. Tamil Nadu is likely to see demand for such services rise. Many residents may commit a substantial portion of their retirement savings to admission fees, security deposits, corpus contributions, monthly maintenance charges, long-term leases or other financial arrangements. A comprehensive regulatory framework must address both the commercial and residential aspects of these arrangements, alongside the special care and welfare needs of older residents.
Stronger protection is required in several key areas to safeguard the rights, dignity and well-being of older persons. These include the protection of their property and financial interests, as well as the effective regulation and monitoring of retirement and assisted-living facilities. Financial transparency and contractual safeguards must be ensured to prevent exploitation and unfair practices. Resident participation in decision-making and accountability within care facilities should also be strengthened. Particular attention must be given to protection against abuse and neglect, including physical, emotional and psychological abuse, financial exploitation, inappropriate medication and unlawful restrictions on residents' freedom and autonomy. Furthermore, older persons must have timely access to healthcare services and emergency assistance. Accessible grievance redressal mechanisms and affordable legal aid should be made available to address their concerns and protect their rights.
Caregiver training and digital safety measures must be enhanced to prevent neglect, cybercrime and online financial fraud. Finally, special support and protective measures should be provided for vulnerable older persons, particularly those who are economically disadvantaged, socially isolated, physically dependent or otherwise at risk of exploitation and neglect. Tamil Nadu should consider enacting a dedicated Senior Citizens Protection and Welfare Act to establish a clear and accountable legal framework for protecting older persons. The law could strengthen protection authorities, regulate elder-care facilities, improve inspections, ensure access to legal aid and provide effective remedies for violations. It should also promote transparent reporting, emergency preparedness and continuity of care while safeguarding the autonomy, privacy, dignity and independence of senior citizens.
The Government of Tamil Nadu should constitute an expert committee comprising senior citizens, legal professionals, healthcare specialists, social workers, government officials and senior-living sector representatives. The committee should examine Kerala's 2026 Bill, review existing State laws and Government Orders, consult stakeholders and identify gaps in regulation, financial safeguards, resident rights, emergency response and grievance redressal. It should assess whether existing laws can be strengthened or whether a dedicated Tamil Nadu Senior Citizens Protection and Welfare Act is necessary, avoiding duplication while ensuring effective enforcement and remedies.
The effectiveness of senior-citizen protection must be measured by access to safe accommodation, quality care, financial transparency, protection against abuse and timely grievance redressal. As senior living expands, Tamil Nadu should consider a dedicated law, backed by public consultation and legal review, so that every older person can live with dignity, security, independence and peace of mind.
Dr K Shanmugavelayutham is an Advocate practising before the Madras High Court