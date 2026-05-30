Lebanon, where ceasefires pave way to war

Like most Lebanese, I’ve been through this before. Maybe I should have known better. But in Lebanon, we meet each new cease-fire with blind optimism as if it were the herald of a conflict’s end instead of what it actually is: an admission ticket to the next war.

Since its independence in 1943, Lebanon has been a party to at least seven internationally brokered cease-fires. We have lived through numerous armed conflicts: the long civil war of 1975-90 and conflicts between Israel and Hezbollah in 1993, 1996, 2006 and 2024. These wars, interspersed with internal political and financial crises, have inflicted largescale physical and psychological damage on the Lebanese people and resulted in waves of emigration.

Our cease-fires have lasted days, months and sometimes years. But inevitably, before we know it, we are cast into a state of war, yet again, and are talking of cease-fires, yet again.

A Lebanese cease-fire is neither war nor peace, signed on paper and not in effect, covering selective territory. On the Lebanese side, the parties that sign are often not the parties that instigated the violence. The state binds itself to agreements on behalf of an actor it can neither compel nor control. A Lebanese cease-fire is a document about the cessation of violence that leaves intact every internal mechanism that produced it.