Learning to Reconcile: How not to misconstrue difference as monstrosity

Ironically, while this secular dogmatism as impervious to debate as religious doctrines traditionally were has become more pervasive, religious leaders have started to see differences as an opportunity to build stronger communities rather than as threats.

To advance that approach, a number of prominent academics and public servants have helped create the Reconciliation League , an international association of 13 colleges and universities committed to preparing the next generation of leaders to engage thoughtfully and constructively across different perspectives.

The founding schools—the African Leadership University, the Asian University for Women, Brigham Young University, Fordham University, the University of Kentucky, Lafayette College, the London School of Economics and Political Science, Morgan State University, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, New York University, Pomona College, San Carlos Apache College, and Yale University—have different histories, traditions, missions, and curricula. But each is dedicated both to academic excellence and to the League’s mission.

Each member school will select a set of Reconciliation Fellows to participate in an immersive program in the summer of 2027. The 60 Fellows will learn the skills needed to discuss even the most contentious issues with anyone. These “bridge builders” will, hopefully, connect as friends and refine their thinking, while never being pushed toward any position. Each summer thereafter, similar cohorts of gifted leaders will complete the program and join a growing Reconciliation Corps that will convene virtually every quarter.