The heritage of the labour movement is etched into the city’s geography, with the Municipal Park at Chintadripet later renamed May Day Park. Notably, it was during the tenure of M Karunanidhi in 1970 that the Tamil Nadu legislature amended holiday laws to declare May 1 a compulsory paid holiday. Interestingly, even though Leftist governments held power in West Bengal, Kerala, and Tripura for decades, those states have yet to make it a statutory paid holiday.

The genesis of May Day is rooted in the 1886 Haymarket Riot in Chicago, where workers protested for an 8-hour workday without pay cuts. The movement was met with brutal police repression, resulting in several fatalities. By 1889, international socialist groups declared May 1 as a global day of celebration for the working class to commemorate the achievement of the 8-hour shift.

US President Grover Cleveland, wary of the day being appropriated by Leftist ideologies, established the first Monday of September as 'Labour Day' five years later. However, the significance of May Day remained undiluted in the East. For millions, it continues to represent the victory of humane working hours and the recognition of workers as human beings, distinct from the machinery they operate.