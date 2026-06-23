Labour of love: How lockdown boredom seeded an award-winning vineyard

Jacka used the pandemic and the suspension of her studies at an agricultural college to plant her own vineyard at her family home in South Africa. It was a way to fast-forward her dream of becoming a winemaker by bringing it, literally, within reach. Nothing in the wine world moves too fast, though, and it was four years before the first harvest and vintage.

Jacka’s debut wines from grapevines that she planted, cared for and harvested in the yard of her parents’ sea-facing home in Cape Town also stomping the grapes herself were greeted with high praise by critics.

"It could have been so much work, and if it doesn't deliver, you know, then you just feel... I can't imagine how I'd feel," Jacka said. "I wasn't looking at it like, 'oh, this is going to make a fortune,' or anything like that. This is a labour of love."