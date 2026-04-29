Jyotiraditya’s jokes apart

This month, an early heatwave has been cooking large parts of north, central, and eastern India. Global data indicates that in the second fortnight of April 2026, 95% of the world's 100 hottest cities were located in India. And the toll reports are already coming in although April is an early month for heatwaves. There have been reports from Odisha of school teachers dying from sunstroke while doing Census enumeration duty, and from Bengal of four voters dying during the first phase of the election there. Hospitals nationwide are reporting increased cases of heatstroke, dehydration, and cardiovascular stress among outdoor workers. If these are but omens, it is dreadful to think of what the situation will be when the heat peaks in mid-May.

One peculiarity of India’s heatwave phenomenon is the administration’s reluctance to acknowledge the true extent of mortality due to it. Studies have found that official figures routinely undercount the true toll due to inconsistent reporting and attribution methods. Government data averages around 1,000 deaths per year while studies suggest a number far in excess of that. Central governments typically are wary of equating heatwaves with other natural disasters for a specious reason, that they damage human health but not infrastructure. That is narrow thinking because the vast numbers of workers (90%) in the unorganised sector suffer directly from heatwaves, and harm to them is nothing but harm to their families and communities. Heatwaves are no less destructive because they claim victims in ones and two but over many locations, and inevitably year after year.