Justice, vernacular: The long road to a Tamil courtroom

However, in 1976, the Tamil Nadu Official Languages Act was amended to introduce Section 4-B, which mandated Tamil as the court language for all courts subordinate to the High Court. Subsequently, in 1995, a full bench of the Madras High Court upheld the State’s adoption of Tamil as the official language, including its use within the courts.

If any member of the district judiciary was unable to write judgments in Tamil, s/he was required to seek permission from the Chief Justice. During the tenure of Chief Justice Swamy, who hailed from Karnataka, instead of granting such requests on a case-by-case basis, he issued a blanket exemption allowing the district judiciary to write judgments in whichever language they saw fit. This omnibus order was later set aside by a division bench.

However, the position regarding the High Court remains different. Under Article 348 of the Constitution, the language of the High Court is English. By sub-clause (2) of the same Article, the Governor of a State, with the previous consent of the President, can authorise the use of Hindi or any other language in the proceedings of a High Court having its principal seat in that State.