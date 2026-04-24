Jungle web: Birds and monkeys share info via Amazonian internet

But what sounds soothing to humans may signal danger to other animals – and trigger fear across the forest.

In our research, published in Current Biology, we show that when some animals spot a predator, they issue a warning cry picked up by others and spread through the rainforest canopy. For a time, different species are linked into a shared information network, and parts of the forest briefly fall silent.

During an expedition to a remote area of the Peruvian Amazon, we used trained raptors to trigger warning calls from birds and primates. We recorded the calls, played them back into the forest, and monitored the community response. We already knew that birds sometimes repeat the warnings of others—occasionally even those of different species or primates. We wanted to know how widespread this behaviour is across the animal community.