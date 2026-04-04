Judicial exit: Bondi wanted a final, graceful exit; denied

Last month, Bondi told a friend that Trump’s willingness to fire Kristi Noem from her post as homeland security secretary meant she might be in jeopardy too. But Bondi had not expected the man responsible for elevating her to drop the curtain quite so soon, according to four people familiar with the situation.

On Wednesday, the 60-year-old Bondi joined Trump for a glum crosstown drive to the Supreme Court. In the car, Trump told her it was time for a change at the top of the Justice Department. Bondi hoped to save her job or buy time until the summer to give herself a graceful exit. She ended up with neither and grew emotional after she realised she was out. The next morning, Trump made it official and fired her via social media post.

Bondi’s precipitous fall laid bare a cornerstone truth of Trump’s second term: Loyalty, flattery and obeisance are prerequisites for power, but they don’t provide durable protection from a president intent on carrying out his maximalist personal and political goals. Bondi, even her allies acknowledged, was largely responsible for putting herself in a vulnerable position. Her turbulent 14 months were characterised by missteps and messaging misfires that had alienated Republicans on Capitol Hill.

Her firing came roughly two weeks before she was required to appear before the House Oversight Committee to testify under oath about her actions in the Epstein case. But the far greater danger came from Trump, upon whom she heaped lavish, and at times cartoonish, praise. While she effused, he fumed. Trump has been particularly angry about the Justice Department’s failure to win cases involving his political opponents, including against former FBI director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James.