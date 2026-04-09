Joyrides to assault: 'Crimefluencer’ networks coercing youth into breaking law

They also recruit content creators to film themselves or others committing crimes, with the vision shared across social media, forums, or messaging apps.

Late last year, the Australian Federal Police (AFP) set up a taskforce to “identify, disrupt and dismantle those online ecosystems that target Australians”.

So, what exactly is happening, how bad is the problem, and what are some possible solutions?

A decentralised online crime network is not a single organised crime group, but a loose collection of people and small online communities who are connected through shared interests and platforms.