‘Jodi,’ a Nanotyrannus Skeleton, Gets $47.3 Million at Auction

“Big top predators like T. rex were not abundant in an ecosystem, and big animals also typically leave more fragmentary remains,” Linda Ivany, a professor of evolutionary paleoecology at Syracuse University, said in an email.



She added that it was difficult to assess the age of a fossilized organism when it died.



“Hence the problem with Nanotyrannus,” she said. “Is it a juvenile T. rex, or a fully grown different species? The distinction is very difficult to establish.”



A study released last year in the journal Nature appeared to settle the question, based on the “dueling dinosaurs” discovery. Researchers marshaled sufficient evidence from the tyrannosaur in that pair of fossils, which ended up on display at a North Carolina museum, to show that it belonged to a distinct species, which scientists named Nanotyrannus lancensis. That meant that the “teen rex” theory had been overturned.



Jodi is also a member of Nanotyrannus lancensis, distinguishing her from another species, Nanotyrannus lethaeus. There is still some scientific debate as to whether there are two different species.



In July, Sotheby’s auctioned the Tyrannosaurus rex fossil known as Gus, for $50.1 million. That skeleton, almost 13 feet tall, is twice the size of Jodi, and was excavated from private land in South Dakota starting in 2021. It followed a Christie’s auction of another T. rex skeleton, nicknamed Stan, for $31.8 million — heating up the dinosaur fossil market. In 2024, Sotheby’s sold Apex, a stegosaurus, for $45 million, then a record. It was bought by billionaire Kenneth C. Griffin, and is now on display at the American Museum of Natural History in New York.



Some scientists have criticized these auctions for potentially hiding away, in private hands, specimens that can unlock secrets about the fierce animals that once ruled the Earth.



“These amazing fossils should stay in the public sphere for scientists to study, for children to be awed and inspired, and for everyone to be able to marvel at worlds long past and what we can learn from them,” Ivany said.