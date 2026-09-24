It’s Time to Cry Wolf Over AI

Second, AI is not just a technology but also, as the computer scientist Craig Mundie has been saying, “a new species.” And like a new species, it is already exhibiting evolutionary properties.



“We’ve unleashed Darwin in silicon,” Beinhocker explained. The latest AI models have demonstrated a capacity for “self-improvement, self-replication and self-preservation. When you put those three things together, and their evolution happens at silicon speed, not human speed, you’ve got something extremely powerful, potentially dangerous and impossible to control.”



This becomes even more true as we begin to give our AI systems bodies in the form of robots, drones and vehicles. We must ensure that there is always a human in the loop — that they are never fully autonomous — until we can guarantee these systems will always operate in line with human well-being, Beinhocker added.



Third, our president now runs the country the way he is said to have run the Trump Organization, which had to deal with multiple bankruptcies: There is virtually no regular policy process, interagency collaboration is weak, and on most days everyone in the administration just sits around waiting to see what the president posts on social media — often based on the last person he spoke to or something he heard on Fox News — and then tries to frame policies around it. (Thank goodness that at least Bessent, sources tell me, has done a deep dive into AI issues and has been talking to the Chinese. But whether he can herd the cats in this administration on this issue remains to be seen.)



My New York Times colleagues recently reported that sources close to Trump made clear that his dismissal of fears that AI could lead to mass extinction as a “hoax” is driven not by any technological assessment. It is said to be driven, they reported, by his fear that “if the artificial intelligence boom fueling the American economy slows down, the market could crash and recession could quickly follow.”



That kind of thinking is begging for trouble. Trump should be thinking about another president. Dwight D. Eisenhower famously said, “Plans are worthless, but planning is everything.” What he meant was that no fixed plan can survive all the unanticipated stuff that happens once a war or crisis starts to unfold. But if you’ve gone through a rigorous planning process — familiarized yourself with the depth of the problem and the kinds of things that could go haywire and built trust within your team — you greatly improve your ability to adapt on the fly.



That is precisely what was missing in the run-up to Trump’s war with Iran, and we are paying a huge price for that today. Imagine what could happen if AI agents — a thousand times cleverer and more dangerous than Tehran or Trump — go off the rails.