Israelis Must Choose a Secular Nation or Theocracy

While I rejected the anti-Americanism and anti-Zionism of the Communist regime under which I was raised, I also sought a textured understanding of the United States and Israel. I learned early on that the United States had reached a breaking point just 84 years after independence. America’s founders included men who owned slaves and men who did not. They could not both midwife the union and challenge the “peculiar institution.” This guaranteed the birth of the United States but cursed the young nation with an affliction that nearly caused a permanent rupture.



With elections just weeks away, Israelis find themselves at a similar juncture. Nearly eight decades ago, at the time of Israel’s establishment, the nation’s early leaders made a pact with the ultra-Orthodox, granting them special privileges. The pact haunted their descendants and today is sustained by a nationalist far right and an unscrupulous prime minister willing to bend the law to stay in power.



There is, of course, no moral equivalence between the Haredim, as the ultra-Orthodox are called in Israel, and slave owners. In the case of the United States, the compromise of allowing the evil of slavery was incompatible with a free society, whereas a religious lifestyle can coexist with democracy. In Israel today, however, ultra-Orthodox political power is corroding the social compact that holds the country together.



When Israeli voters head to the polls this month, one of the many choices they will face is whether the Jewish state leans in the direction of a secular Hebrew republic or a rigid rabbinical theocracy.



The ultra-Orthodox Haredim represent about 14 percent of Israel’s population. They nonetheless influence many aspects of daily life and benefit from generous public funding, exemptions from military service and disproportionate clout in the Knesset, the parliament.



The roots of this influence can be traced back to Israel’s earliest days. In the shadow of the Holocaust, David Ben-Gurion, the Jewish state’s first prime minister, made a deal with the ultra-Orthodox. The Haredim, whose communities had been devastated in the Nazi genocide, would not have to send a group of their sons to fight in the Israel Defense Forces. Further, the state would observe certain Jewish religious laws. In exchange, the non-Zionist ultra-Orthodox would buy into his state-building project. Many Haredim did not support the establishment of a secular Jewish state. They objected to the secular nationalism of Israel’s founders, and believed the messiah should return to Earth before Jews returned en masse to Palestine.



Israelis of Ben-Gurion’s generation may not have understood the kind of foundation they were laying. They may have presumed they were simply handing out draft exemptions to a few hundred young men. Many of the American founders similarly expected slavery to peter out over time.