Is it too much to ask to care about Sudan?

So far, a staggering 13.6 million Sudanese have been forced to flee, according to the World Health Organization’s estimate. The World Food Program has said the country is enduring the world’s largest hunger crisis.

Over 40 percent of the population faces acute food insecurity; children are dying of malnutrition. High on the list of areas in the world where the United Nations has warned that hunger is at catastrophic levels are Gaza and Sudan.

Despite all this, the crisis receives only a small fraction of the humanitarian aid that’s needed, in large part because of deep cuts in US aid. Survivors of the war whom I saw in another town, Renk, arrived at a UN-run center there exhausted, devastated and hungry. They weren’t offered a warm meal, but a small biscuit. Sometimes there weren’t even biscuits, workers told me.

Nearby, a transitional center run by the UN refugee agency provides beds and blankets to survivors, but it has long since run out of room; it was built for 3,000 people and now shelters some 9,000. Thousands of others who have fled to Renk, including families, sleep out in the open or in rough shelters they build themselves of sticks and cloth.