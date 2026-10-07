Iran's Moment of Opportunity

Second, it seems that the American victory in Venezuela caused the over-confidence that led to Iran. The Trump administration thought it was unstoppable with the use of military power. But things turned out to be much more complicated and difficult in Iran. By the time the Americans realized that the only similarity between the two countries was their oil reserves, it was too late. The image of America being stuck in a conflict with Iran is severely damaging. US adversaries used to be other superpowers like China and Russia, yet now Iran has joined the picture.

Meanwhile, Gulf countries have suffered as a result of American actions. Trust was already damaged in 2019, when the US failed to make good as a security guarantor following attacks on Saudi oil facilities. Now, US assets hosted by Gulf countries have become a vulnerability instead of a source of security. The US is no longer seen as a reliable security partner.

The Gulf countries will undoubtedly seek to diversify their partnerships—not only in defense but also in other areas such as trade—and this will further weaken US primacy in the region. China will likely be the biggest beneficiary, especially following its facilitation of Iranian-Saudi rapprochement in 2023.