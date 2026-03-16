Inter-state disparities : Why centralisation fails at equalisation

This moral claim is reinforced by a practical concern. Poorer regions often lack the fiscal capacity to invest adequately in human development. Without redistribution through shared taxes, formula-based transfers, or equalisation grants, regional inequalities may deepen and become self-reinforcing. For this reason, all mature federations operate mechanisms of fiscal equalisation to preserve national cohesion.

Yet the moral force of equalisation does not resolve the question of institutional design. The critical issue is whether centralisation—understood as central control over policy design and programme delivery—is either necessary or sufficient to achieve equal outcomes. Inter-state disparities are rarely fiscal alone. They arise from differences in human capital, social institutions, administrative capability, and political mobilisation. When equality is pursued primarily through central patronage rather than local agency, the result is often what may be termed a “transfer raj”—a system that sustains dependency and compliance but fails to generate the institutional transformation required for genuine convergence.