Indivisible union: When two voices share one breath

Yet, for all its intellectual rigour, translation has historically been treated as subsidiary labour — a service rendered rather than a creation achieved. This perception has had tangible consequences: translators relegated to anonymity, denied equitable remuneration, and excluded from the symbolic capital of authorship. Against this backdrop, the International Federation of Translators sought to articulate a corrective framework through the landmark Quebec Declaration of Translators’ Rights.

Adopted in 1976, the declaration comprises twelve provisions that collectively redefine the translator’s position within the literary ecosystem. It affirms, with clarity and conviction, that a translation is both derivative and original — an intellectual creation that bears the imprint of the translator’s mind. It insists on the necessity of the author’s consent, not as a formality but as the foundation of a respectful partnership. It guarantees fair remuneration, contractual transparency, and, crucially, proper attribution: the translator’s name must stand alongside that of the author, not beneath it or behind it.