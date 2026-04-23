Indivisible union: When two voices share one breath

The relationship between an author and a translator has long occupied an ambiguous space — intimate yet unequal, collaborative yet often unacknowledged. It is a partnership that resists easy classification. Is the translator merely a conduit, or a co-creator? Does fidelity demand invisibility, or does creativity necessitate authorship? These questions are neither new nor settled, yet they continue to shape the ethics and practice of literary production across languages.
At its most profound, translation is not the migration of words but the reconstitution of meaning. Language, after all, is not a neutral vessel; it is an archive of memory, culture, and sensibility. To translate is therefore to enter into a dialogue with the original text — one that requires not only linguistic competence but imaginative sympathy. As AK Ramanujan evocatively described, the translator produces a “third language,” a space where the energies of both source and target tongues converge without dissolving into either.
Yet, for all its intellectual rigour, translation has historically been treated as subsidiary labour — a service rendered rather than a creation achieved. This perception has had tangible consequences: translators relegated to anonymity, denied equitable remuneration, and excluded from the symbolic capital of authorship. Against this backdrop, the International Federation of Translators sought to articulate a corrective framework through the landmark Quebec Declaration of Translators’ Rights.
Adopted in 1976, the declaration comprises twelve provisions that collectively redefine the translator’s position within the literary ecosystem. It affirms, with clarity and conviction, that a translation is both derivative and original — an intellectual creation that bears the imprint of the translator’s mind. It insists on the necessity of the author’s consent, not as a formality but as the foundation of a respectful partnership. It guarantees fair remuneration, contractual transparency, and, crucially, proper attribution: the translator’s name must stand alongside that of the author, not beneath it or behind it.
These provisions do not merely codify rights; they reimagine the author–translator relationship as dialogic rather than hierarchical. The translator is neither subordinate nor rival, but a co-traveller — one who carries the text across linguistic frontiers while preserving its aesthetic and ethical integrity.
This philosophical and legal framework found a lively and nuanced expression at the Chennai International Book Fair 2025, where a panel discussion on the professional dynamics between authors and translators brought together voices of experience and insight. The conversation, while grounded in scholarship, unfolded with a certain conversational grace.
At one point, the relationship was likened — half playfully, half seriously — to a marriage. For a translation to succeed, it was suggested, both author and translator must recognise each other’s strengths, limitations, and creative instincts. Mutual trust, adaptability, and respect are indispensable; without them, both marriage and translation risk quiet collapse.
Yet, the metaphor was not allowed to rest unchallenged. Ambai, with characteristic acuity, posed a deceptively simple question: “Who is the husband? Who is the wife?” In that moment, the analogy revealed its latent asymmetry. Any attempt to assign fixed roles risks reintroducing hierarchy into what ought to be a relationship of equals.
The response drew upon the wisdom of C Rajagopalachari, who once blessed a newly married couple with a metaphor of remarkable subtlety. Let their union be neither like Chidambaram, where one principle dominates, nor like Madurai, where another prevails, but like Thiruchengodu — home to Ardhanareeswara — where the masculine and feminine coexist in indivisible balance. In this image lies a compelling model for the author–translator relationship: not a division of roles, but a fusion of sensibilities; not precedence, but parity.
Such ideals, however, do not realise themselves. They require institutional will and sustained advocacy. In the Indian publishing landscape, one of the most significant interventions in this regard has been led by Mini Krishnan. Beginning in the mid-1990s, she challenged entrenched practices that consigned translators to obscurity. By insisting on equal credit, equitable advances, and shared royalties, she sought to align publishing norms with the ethical imperatives articulated decades earlier.
Her efforts were not immediately or universally embraced. Resistance, as always, accompanied reform. Yet, the gradual appearance of translators’ names on book covers — across languages as diverse as Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, and Hindi — marked a quiet but decisive shift. What was once exceptional began, slowly, to approach the status of norm.
Parallel to these developments, institutional initiatives such as those undertaken by the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation (TNTBESC) have further strengthened the ecosystem of translation. By formalising contracts, improving remuneration structures, and foregrounding the translator’s role in publication projects, such efforts have moved translation from the margins of cultural production to its centre. Administrators like T Udhayachandran have played a supportive role in enabling these changes, demonstrating how governance can intersect meaningfully with literary culture.
Of course, translation has never been free from scepticism. Robert Frost famously remarked that “poetry is what gets lost in translation,” while Umberto Eco described it as “the art of failure.” Such aphorisms, elegant though they are, capture only the anxiety of translation, not its achievement. For every nuance that slips away, another is reborn in a different register, carrying with it the possibility of new readerships and renewed meanings.
As Jhumpa Lahiri has observed, translations may be theoretically replaceable, but they are practically indispensable. Without them, literature would remain confined within the borders of its birth, unable to travel, transform, or endure.
The author–translator relationship, then, is not a question to be resolved but a balance to be sustained. It demands humility from the author, imagination from the translator, and fairness from the institutions that mediate between them. When these elements converge, translation ceases to be a secondary act and becomes, instead, a primary creation — a shared breath between two voices.
In such moments, language transcends its own limits. Meaning, like the moon, does not diminish as it crosses horizons; it merely learns to shine in another tongue.
Dr Sankara Saravanan is Honorary Advisor, Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation