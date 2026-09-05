India's resilience depends on diversified trade

But the backdrop to this big push is fraught, to put it mildly. US President Donald Trump’s sweeping and erratic tariffs are only the latest body blow to the international trading system. The World Trade Organization’s Appellate Body, which adjudicates trade disputes between member states, has been decapitated since 2019. Countries are increasingly viewing trade and investment through a national security lens. The rules-based multilateral trade order that the Asian Tigers and China relied on to pursue export-led development has effectively collapsed, with no evident successor in sight. As Antonio Gramsci put it at another moment of profound global upheaval, this is “the time of monsters.”

How might a middle power like India anchor its trade strategy in such a tumultuous period? The nascent field of geoeconomics offers some useful guidance.

Consider the concept of “geopolitical distance.” Political scientists at Georgetown University have compiled a database measuring the gap between countries at any given point in time, based on voting patterns at the United Nations General Assembly. Research has shown that geopolitical distance is becoming increasingly important in determining patterns of international economic engagement. Bilateral trade, foreign direct investment and cross-border financial claims fall sharply with geopolitical distance.

This trend raises the prospect of a segmented world economy, with export markets shrinking for most countries. While such “geoeconomic fragmentation” is still limited compared to, say, the Cold War era, the trajectory is worrying. A review of several recent papers suggests that a full decoupling of the global economy into rival blocs could reduce global GDP by up to 7% in the long term. The burden would fall disproportionately on emerging and developing economies, which stand to benefit the most from external market access, unrestricted foreign direct investment, and technology transfers.

In this landscape, the best strategy for a middle power is likely to be diversification: building a network of trade relationships sufficiently dispersed so that no single bilateral rupture could cause catastrophic harm. The obvious analogy is to modern portfolio theory: a well-diversified investor is not betting on any particular asset but rather seeking insulation against the failure of a subset of assets. Here, the relevant measure is the standard deviation of a country’s trade-weighted geopolitical distance from all trade partners.