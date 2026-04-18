Inclusive campus: UGC mandates new higher education norms

Caste does not stop at the university gate; it trails students into classrooms, labs, hostels, and even offhand conversations where humiliation hides behind humour. UGC data makes this clear: between 2019-20 and 2023-24, caste discrimination complaints in Indian universities surged by 118%. In that time, the UGC received 1,160 complaints from Equal Opportunity and SC/ST Cells across 704 universities and 1,553 colleges. Of these, 1,052 were marked resolved — a disposal rate above 90% — yet pending cases still grew from 18 to 108 in five years. Closing a file does not reopen a life. Bureaucratic closure is not justice.

The 2026 equity regulations direct institutions to establish EOCs responsible for implementing equity policies, providing academic and social support for disadvantaged groups, and promoting diversity and inclusion. These centres are expected to coordinate with faculty, civil society, legal aid services, and district administrations. Each must nominate a senior faculty coordinator with a demonstrated interest in equity, supported by an Equity Committee representing OBCs, SCs, STs, women, and persons with disabilities. New Equity Squads are to prevent discriminatory practices, with penalties for violations and institutional non-compliance.

On paper, this framework suggests progress. In reality, it represents the belated arrival of what should have existed for decades, the basic infrastructure of accountability. Its introduction only highlights how long higher education has operated without meaningful mechanisms. The regulations’ origins lie in a Supreme Court directive to the UGC, arising from a petition by the mothers of Rohith Vemula and Payal Tadvi — two students whose deaths exposed the lethal weight of institutional neglect.