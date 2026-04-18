Inclusive campus: UGC mandates new higher education norms

The University Grants Commission’s Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026, is being hailed as a long-awaited governance reform in Indian higher education. The regulations mandate Equal Opportunity Centres (EOCs), standardised complaint mechanisms, and institutional accountability for “equity” as a core obligation rather than an optional pursuit. In principle, this vision is beyond dispute: discrimination is not incidental but a structural threat to the constitutional promise of education as a tool of social justice. The real question is not whether the framework is reasonable, but why it has come so late — and whether it will lead to genuine change, or simply add more paperwork to campuses where official promises have long masked informal exclusions.
Caste does not stop at the university gate; it trails students into classrooms, labs, hostels, and even offhand conversations where humiliation hides behind humour. UGC data makes this clear: between 2019-20 and 2023-24, caste discrimination complaints in Indian universities surged by 118%. In that time, the UGC received 1,160 complaints from Equal Opportunity and SC/ST Cells across 704 universities and 1,553 colleges. Of these, 1,052 were marked resolved — a disposal rate above 90% — yet pending cases still grew from 18 to 108 in five years. Closing a file does not reopen a life. Bureaucratic closure is not justice.
The 2026 equity regulations direct institutions to establish EOCs responsible for implementing equity policies, providing academic and social support for disadvantaged groups, and promoting diversity and inclusion. These centres are expected to coordinate with faculty, civil society, legal aid services, and district administrations. Each must nominate a senior faculty coordinator with a demonstrated interest in equity, supported by an Equity Committee representing OBCs, SCs, STs, women, and persons with disabilities. New Equity Squads are to prevent discriminatory practices, with penalties for violations and institutional non-compliance.
On paper, this framework suggests progress. In reality, it represents the belated arrival of what should have existed for decades, the basic infrastructure of accountability. Its introduction only highlights how long higher education has operated without meaningful mechanisms. The regulations’ origins lie in a Supreme Court directive to the UGC, arising from a petition by the mothers of Rohith Vemula and Payal Tadvi — two students whose deaths exposed the lethal weight of institutional neglect.
If universities are meant to nurture intellectual growth and critical inquiry, what does it say about this system that some students are cornered until death feels like the only escape? Why must a life end before institutions acknowledge that discrimination exists? Why, in the world’s largest democracy, do we still need a corpse to authenticate suffering? Public discourse has too often redirected this discomfort toward an easier debate of reservation. India’s periodic agitation against affirmative action treats reservation as the cause of inequity rather than a response to it.
While policy design can always be refined, the deeper challenge lies in confronting the enduring discrimination that necessitates such measures: bullying, social isolation, grading bias, and the subtle yet persistent signalling of exclusion. An effective equity framework must be attentive to discrimination in all its forms. For this reason, the 2026 regulations would benefit from greater definitional clarity regarding the scope of actionable discrimination, procedural safeguards, and standards of institutional accountability.
University education should encourage exploration, debate, and even failure without fear. Yet too many students from marginalised communities navigate with caution, counting each word, dreading retaliation, weighing whether a complaint will yield justice or merely exposure. The right to education must encompass dignity and belonging. During 2014-2021, 122 students in centrally funded higher education institutions like IITs and IIMs died by suicide (24 SC, 3 ST, 41 OBC, and 3 minority communities). Parliamentary data for 2018-2023 records 33 IIT suicides, 24 NITs, and 4 IIMs; IITs alone saw at least 65 suicides from January 2021 to December 2025.
Yet official responses remain contradictory. The Union Ministry of Education informed Parliament that 87 of 108 central institutions had SC/ST cells, and that such mechanisms were in place in approximately 80% of IITs, NITs, and IIMs. But suicides continued in these very institutions. If the existence of compliance cells were sufficient, these deaths would not persist. Even more troubling, when asked about caste-based discrimination in premier institutes, official replies claimed no such cases had been reported in the past five years, while also stating that no centralised data was maintained.
NCRB data shows that student suicides rose by 65% in a decade. Not every suicide is caused by caste discrimination, but it would be equally irresponsible to ignore how structural inequalities, economic pressures, and social exclusion magnify academic stress for marginalised students. Discrimination is rarely an isolated event; it is an ecosystem of signals that remind certain students they were never meant to belong.
For the 2026 regulations to matter, universities must treat them not as compliance checklists but as commitments to cultural transformation. True equity requires urgency, independence, and transparency in handling discrimination complaints. The UGC’s new framework provides structure, but frameworks do not save students; institutions do. The success of this reform will depend on whether universities internalise equity as their moral and operational foundation, not merely as a bureaucratic task.
India’s campuses should be spaces where students do not have to survive their education, where caste is not a daily wound, and where no one must die to prove injustice existed. With one of the world’s youngest populations, the nation’s educational aspirations cannot be measured solely in research rankings or global patents. It must be judged by whether its universities allow every student to graduate into possibility, rather than being remembered through post-mortem reports.
Dr Maya is Assistant Professor, Department of Economics, CHRIST (Deemed to be University), Bengaluru; Pavithra Rajasekaran is Independent Researcher