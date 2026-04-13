In this film about Amy Goodman, independent journalism is the real star

It’s easy to see that the consolidation of media ownership by a handful of corporate conglomerates since 1996, when the Telecommunications Act deregulated the industry, has not been good for the press.

But I often wonder how many Americans know what the phrase “independent news media” actually means, let alone how much gumption, drive and tolerance for risk-taking is required to work in independent news media. The new documentary “Steal This Story, Please!” (in theaters) is ostensibly a profile of one such reporter: Amy Goodman, the investigative journalist who hosts the progressive news programme “Democracy Now!”

Yet directors Tia Lessin and Carl Deal widen the film’s frame, making an impassioned argument for opinionated journalism that operates outside corporate media structures.