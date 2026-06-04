In Paris, therapy donkeys help patients find their feet

Therapy donkeys are helping patients with mental health conditions recover in a psychiatric hospital unit outside Paris that’s unique to France.
The 19th century farm buildings and wooded surroundings are a haven within the Ville-Evrard hospital complex in Neuilly-sur-Marne. On Friday, patients took the five donkeys for a walk and cared for them. Some confidently lifted their hooves to remove dirt. Many ended the session with a hug.
The couple behind the programme say more scientific evaluation is needed of animal therapy, which is practised around the world. They would like it to be formally recognised by the psychiatric community as a complementary form of care, citing their experience with patients and caregivers.
“It brings relief,” said Nathalie, a 60-yearold patient. “You stop thinking about everything else.” She and others were identified by their first names only in accordance with French medical privacy rules.
Patients attend the sessions free of charge as part of their treatment, which is funded by France’s public health system.
Participants are usually paired with a donkey Nono, Pitou, Oscar, Manolo or Malraux. Over time, they become familiar with each other’s personalities.
Audrey Seffar, a nurse at the animal therapy unit, said Nathalie’s progress after only a few sessions was significant.
“At first, she wouldn’t get out of the cart (provided for people with physical difficulties). But little by little, with encouragement, she did,” Seffar said. “The animal serves as a mediator. It’s such an extraordinary one that today she was able to leave the cart and stand beside her donkey.”
The first donkeys arrived at Ville-Evrard hospital in 2016 as part of a project launched by Ermelinda and François Hadey.
Ermelinda, a nurse specialising in psychiatry, strongly believed in animal therapy benefits and thought donkeys, known for their calm and social nature, would be perfect. Her husband learned how to train donkeys for therapy work. Some of the animals were adopted through shelters after experiencing neglect or mistreatment.
“A donkey is very intelligent. It understands things very quickly, but you have to explain slowly,” François Hadey said. “Donkeys are calm, serene animals that are generally close to people. Once they’re involved in these interactions, they connect very well with patients. They’re emotional sponges.”
Since 2022, the animal therapy programme has had official status as a healthcare unit in the hospital, allowing it to employ three full-time nurses. Volunteers with a nonprofit group help care for the animals.
The programme has expanded to include guinea pigs, chickens, doves, goats, turtles and rabbits.
Health workers say the sessions are designed as therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, autism, schizophrenia or other conditions.
Many patients take antipsychotic medications or sedatives, which can make it difficult to find the motivation to participate in activities, Hadey said. That’s where the relationship to animals playsa role, she stressed.
“It does not replace a doctor or a medical prescription, but it can help patients regain confidence and a sense of selfworth,” Hadey said.