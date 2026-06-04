In Paris, therapy donkeys help patients find their feet

The 19th century farm buildings and wooded surroundings are a haven within the Ville-Evrard hospital complex in Neuilly-sur-Marne. On Friday, patients took the five donkeys for a walk and cared for them. Some confidently lifted their hooves to remove dirt. Many ended the session with a hug.

The couple behind the programme say more scientific evaluation is needed of animal therapy, which is practised around the world. They would like it to be formally recognised by the psychiatric community as a complementary form of care, citing their experience with patients and caregivers.

“It brings relief,” said Nathalie, a 60-yearold patient. “You stop thinking about everything else.” She and others were identified by their first names only in accordance with French medical privacy rules.

Patients attend the sessions free of charge as part of their treatment, which is funded by France’s public health system.