In black and white: TN needs fiscal surgery, not a bleak audit

The newly elected Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government, led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, has delivered on its initial promise of transparency by pulling back the curtain on the State's balance sheets. The comprehensive White Paper on Fiscal Management, released by Finance Minister N Marie Wilson, offers a brutally honest look at the State's economic architecture.
The data successfully unmasks the severe fiscal stress accumulated over the last five years. Much like the white papers released by previous administrations, it functions primarily as an indictment of past governance. For a party that captured the public imagination on a platform of systemic transformation, diagnosing the disease is only the first step — the true test of statesmanship lies in delivering the cure.
The data points compiled in the report paint a deeply concerning picture of structural decline rather than a simple temporary shortfall. While the State’s direct market borrowing sits at a headline figure of Rs 10 lakh crore, the true obligation is much higher. When including off-budget borrowings, guaranteed liabilities, and the accumulated debts of state Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), Tamil Nadu’s total debt mountain reaches Rs 13.18 lakh crore. This structural debt breaks down to a legacy burden of approximately Rs 1,28,934 for every single resident in the State.
Debt servicing has become an unsustainable anchor. A punishing 22.8% of the State's total revenue receipts is entirely consumed just by paying off interest on past loans. Paradoxically, while the State’s broader economy expands, its internal tax-collecting efficiency has degraded. The State’s Own Tax Revenue (SoTR)-to-GSDP ratio has steadily dropped from 5.93% in 2021-22 to a worryingly weak 5.45% in 2025-26. Out of the Rs 3.18 lakh crore tied up in public sector debts, the power sector alone accounts for a massive Rs 2.47 lakh crore, exacerbated by systemic leakages and the undervaluation of property registrations.
While these observations are insightful, a deeper analysis might be the need of the hour. To truly navigate this crisis, the State government must look beyond static accounting spreadsheets and leverage rigorous and cutting-edge dynamic economic modelling with an AI flavour. Incorporating a state-level Computable General Equilibrium (CGE) model developed using Tamil Nadu's Input-Output (IO) table that we constructed, for example, yields critical insights into how these fiscal bottlenecks paralyse the broader economy through inter-sectoral link effects.
In an IO framework, the energy sector has the highest forward linkages with manufacturing. The CGE model demonstrates that the Rs 2.47 lakh crore power debt translates to an implicit, economy-wide tax on production. High industrial power tariffs or systemic distribution inefficiencies directly erode the cost competitiveness of Tamil Nadu’s core automotive, electronics, and textile clusters. This triggers a multi-sectoral drop in output, reducing overall GSDP growth and further shrinking the tax base.
The White Paper rightly sounds the alarm on the collapse of the SoTR-to-GSDP ratio. However, a CGE simulation reveals that simply hiking tax rates or stamp duties to plug this gap is counterproductive. Because the real estate and construction sectors have massive backward linkages — affecting over 250 allied industries like cement, steel, and brick-kilns — a blunt tax hike would depress construction activity and shrink aggregate tax collections. The model proves that the remedy must be administrative (eliminating systemic undervaluation leakages) rather than rate-based, ensuring revenue increases without suppressing sectoral output.
A CGE macro-framework shows that spending 22.8% of revenue on interest significantly reduces the State's fiscal multiplier. Every rupee diverted from capital expenditure (like infrastructure, logistics, and tech parks) to debt servicing causes a compounded loss in long-term economic output. The model warns that Tamil Nadu is trading its future productive capacity just to stay afloat on past liabilities.
Our internal analysis, explained above, is validated by national independent assessments. In its Fiscal Health Index, NITI Aayog explicitly flagged that Tamil Nadu has slipped further into the "Aspirational" category of major states due to escalating fiscal pressures. NITI Aayog's analysis confirms that the state's fiscal manoeuvrability is severely choked by its committed expenditures—salaries, pensions, and interest payments — which swallow up over 60% of revenue receipts.
What elevates this fiscal crisis from a routine political debate into an outright race against time is a looming demographic shift. CGE model simulations factoring in population projections show that Tamil Nadu’s working-age population is set to begin an irreversible contraction starting in 2031, with the elderly population climbing to 18.2%. As a State rapidly transitioning into an ageing society, the window of opportunity to capitalise on its economic momentum is closing fast. When the ratio of active taxpayers shrinks and the demand for healthcare, pensions, and senior social security safety nets surges, an unaddressed debt mountain will shift from a massive hurdle to an outright catastrophe.
The government cannot afford to use this bleak audit as a convenient shield to stall performance or freeze the welfare promises it rode to power on. Pointing out that the previous administration left behind empty coffers might buy short-term political capital, but it will not fix structural leaks or turn around a bleeding power sector.
To break this cycle, the government must immediately move past administrative inertia and form a High-Powered Action Advisory Committee. This body should bypass ceremonial appointments and instead form an agile, multidisciplinary council featuring macroeconomists, industry leaders, tech reformers, and social development experts. Armed with econometric data and dynamic CGE modelling supported by AI, this committee must focus on ruthlessly digitising asset registration, restructuring mismanaged state PSUs, and maximising capital expenditure efficiency.
Tamil Nadu’s historical development model has always been distinct: achieving high social welfare fuelled by a powerful, self-sufficient internal revenue engine. Now that the engine is sputtering, the new administration must act with corporate efficiency and immense political courage. The diagnostic report is on the table; it is time to start the surgery.
Dr Badri is Fellow, NITI Aayog