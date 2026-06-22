In black and white: TN needs fiscal surgery, not a bleak audit

Debt servicing has become an unsustainable anchor. A punishing 22.8% of the State's total revenue receipts is entirely consumed just by paying off interest on past loans. Paradoxically, while the State’s broader economy expands, its internal tax-collecting efficiency has degraded. The State’s Own Tax Revenue (SoTR)-to-GSDP ratio has steadily dropped from 5.93% in 2021-22 to a worryingly weak 5.45% in 2025-26. Out of the Rs 3.18 lakh crore tied up in public sector debts, the power sector alone accounts for a massive Rs 2.47 lakh crore, exacerbated by systemic leakages and the undervaluation of property registrations.



While these observations are insightful, a deeper analysis might be the need of the hour. To truly navigate this crisis, the State government must look beyond static accounting spreadsheets and leverage rigorous and cutting-edge dynamic economic modelling with an AI flavour. Incorporating a state-level Computable General Equilibrium (CGE) model developed using Tamil Nadu's Input-Output (IO) table that we constructed, for example, yields critical insights into how these fiscal bottlenecks paralyse the broader economy through inter-sectoral link effects.