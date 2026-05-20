Immovable leaders: No personality swap, no US-China deal

Trump had some warm words about the duo’s “fantastic future” and how the Chinese would buy American goods, but the meeting ended without clear progress toward resolving the two sides’ trade disagreements. The result was like a host saying brightly, “It’s so nice when you all get along,” as his relatives sullenly slink away.

Since family feuds and trade discussions are almost always disappointing, one should ask: Could we have done better?

We think so. In our dream scenario, Trump would accept that his government could help to redress global economic imbalances by borrowing less. For its part, the Chinese government would strip away the incentives it provides that lead its companies to overproduce, while encouraging its citizens to spend and import more. The US and China would agree that mutual dependence makes them both safer — and then exchange hugs.