Illegal Settlements: ‘Blood olives’ hurdle in enforcing UK’s ban

Blood diamonds, the precious stones whose proceeds are used to finance war, are often cited as an example of the way countries can avoid trading in commodities that can contribute to harm. But the goods and services involved in the sanctions on West Bank settlements are far less valuable.

Exports include farm produces like dates and olives, supporting – according to UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband – settler terrorism and ethnic cleansing. While blood olives might not have the same ring to it, enforcement challenges are similar to those with blood diamonds.

The announced sanctions have been widely reported as impossible to implement. The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has previously expressed "reasonable concern" that the enforceability of sanctions would be undermined because distinctions between the internationally recognised area of Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories are not applied consistently. The FCDO also expressed concerns about over-compliance with sanctions and unintended consequences.

With no way to determine the precise origin of all products imported from the West Bank, origin becomes a paper claim. The responsibility for verifying that claim lies with customs authorities. This is a significant challenge for often already stretched resources.