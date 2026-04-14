Ignoring the bully: Europe is done bowing and scraping to Trump

It sounded like a grown-up speaking down to an obstreperous child, and that was probably what the French president intended. The target of his admonition was, of course, Donald Trump. Macron was speaking shortly after the US president had issued another boorish rant that included rude comments about the French president and his wife.

Macron is one of the few European leaders who have dealt with Trump almost from the first day of his first term. His transition from initial deference and feigned friendship to very public rebuke reflects the degree to which respect for the US president has fallen among European leaders and their publics. Trump’s war on Iran, about which NATO allies were not consulted and in which they subsequently declined to participate, has made clear that Europeans no longer defer to Trump as the de facto “leader of the free world.”