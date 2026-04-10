Idealism can get us to space. Only commerce can keep us there

What’s striking, when you reread the speech more than 60 years later, is how Kennedy tried to have things two ways. The lines that are most remembered portray the Apollo project as self-justifying a mission undertaken for its own sake, as “one of the great adventures of all time,” valuable precisely because of its difficulty and hardships and uncertain gain.

But Kennedy sold the space program instrumentally as well, in a more familiar politician’s register. Sometimes he used the strategic language of the Cold War, promising to achieve “a position of preeminence” relative to the Soviet Union in order to preempt scenarios in which space is weaponized against us. And sometimes he defaulted to the language of technocracy and middle-class materialism, promising that the space program would help deliver “new tools and computers for industry, medicine, the home as well as the school.”

There are many reasons the first Space Age faded after the Apollo era, but the failure of the instrumental case for space exploration looms large. Kennedy’s aspirational because-it’s-there argument was vindicated by Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, but his self-interested arguments ultimately fell flat. Satellites matter to national security but getting to the moon did not win the Cold War, and moon bases and colonization plans weren’t crucial to great power competition. Space exploration delivered some technical and scientific knowledge, but not nearly enough to make spacefaring a natural zone of private sector investment, at least until our own era of Ozymandian billionaires came along.