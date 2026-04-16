I was a tough-on-crime prosecutor. This is what I got wrong

When prosecuting cases, my colleagues and I treated harsh prison sentences as common sense. We believed people who committed serious crimes would remain dangerous for decades. We believed long prison terms protected the public. The political and legal culture rewarded severity. Long sentences felt not only justified, but necessary.

We were wrong. I have seen people change behind bars in ways the criminal justice system did not anticipate. Some of the people I prosecuted decades ago remain in prison today. They are in their 60s and 70s, and their health has declined. They move slowly. Whatever risk these prisoners once posed has changed with time.

When I started out as a prosecutor, there were roughly 200,000 people in prison in the United States. Today, there are over one million. The number of elderly people behind bars has also risen rapidly over the past several decades, a trend fueled by tough-on-crime sentencing practices that I helped perpetuate.