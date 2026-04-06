Human evolutionary roots traced back to enigmatic era

In spring 2023, Gaorong Li, a PhD student at Yunnan Key Laboratory for Palaeobiology, made a discovery that helps to clarify this fuzzy gap between the weird Ediacaran world and the recognisable, complex animal-dominated Cambrian period. Exploring Ediacaran rocks in the Chinese region of Eastern Yunnan, we found a bizarre worm that lived tethered to the seafloor by an anchoring disc, and which could turn its strange proboscis inside out to collect food.

We nicknamed it the “bugle worm”. Previously, it had been described based only on the disc anchoring it to the seafloor and named Cycliomedusa. In 2024, we went back into the field and pieced together this new fossil community. We found some fossilised organisms characteristic of both the Ediacaran and Cambrian periods. But surprisingly, we also found some that had previously only been known from the time of the Cambrian explosion. Most striking of all, we found the oldest evidence for the group to which we humans belong: the deuterostomes. These now-extinct animals are related to living starfish and acorn worms – the closest invertebrate relatives to humans. This shows our own evolutionary story has its roots in the Ediacaran period.

The Conversation