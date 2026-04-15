How Iran, suffering under sanctions, diversified its economy

Twenty years ago, petroleum accounted for nearly 80% of Iran’s export ledger, but that figure shrunk over time as Iran’s economy diversified.

The shift began accelerating when the United States, under President Barack Obama, imposed a new round of harsh sanctions that forced Iran into a tailspin.

“The Iranian economy didn’t start really struggling until about 2012,” Batmanghelidj said. “The rise in trade from 2000-2012 was associated with a rise in living standards and the growth of Iran’s middle class.”

The sanctions primarily targeted Iran’s oil trade and discouraged Western companies from doing business with Iranian counterparts. That pushed Iran to develop more trade in other areas, and with new partners, a pattern that is continuing, trade data shows.

Some of the sanctions were lifted after the Iran-U.S. nuclear deal in 2015. But since 2019, when President Donald Trump reimposed sanctions against companies doing business with Iran, the pattern resumed.

During that time, Iran has exported more than $120 billion in nonpetroleum commodities, the Harvard data shows — a figure roughly on par with the total exports of Costa Rica, Ecuador or Croatia.

Iran is helped by its access to several trade corridors, both overland and by water. It borders seven countries, including Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iraq and Turkey and has Caspian seaports in addition to occupying one side of the Strait of Hormuz that has been a central feature of the current war.

Both Turkey and Iraq are key customers of Iranian goods. With China, these three nations have accounted for more than half of Iran’s non-oil export trade since 2019.

Kuwait is a major buyer of Iranian cement and sheep. Bulgaria, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan import large quantities of packaging material. Most of the imported saffron in Spain comes from Iran.

Iran makes more of what it needs, but it’s unclear to what extent

One response to sanctions over the years has been to produce more things at home. The country has developed an extensive manufacturing sector that produces automobiles, steel, iron, electronics and pharmaceuticals, as well as a thriving business in food products.

“They’ve made a concerted effort at being self-reliant,” said Kislaya Prasad, academic director of the Center for Global Business at the University of Maryland.

Sanctions have made it much more difficult for Iran to import materials it needs for production like machinery and replacement parts.

European countries used to account for more than half of reported Iranian imports in the mid-1990s. Today, they make up less than 20%.

The United Arab Emirates provides electronics; India ships large quantities of rice; and Brazil sells Iran soybeans and maize.

In several ways, US efforts to block imports to Iran have been more damaging than efforts to curb Iran’s oil exports, the biggest single source of its trade revenue, Batmanghelidj said.

He added that the diversification of Iran’s economy was not the result of government policies. “Companies managed to find export opportunities,” he said.

Measuring the magnitude of trade with Iran’s partners, though, involves some guesswork.

“Many assume that trade data should be highly accurate because shipments are recorded at ports of export and import, and because governments have strong incentives to monitor trade for taxation and regulatory purposes,” said Sebastian Bustos, a research fellow at Harvard who helped develop the atlas project.

“While these controls do exist, the reality is that global trade data remain incomplete and poor in quality,” he added. “This problem is worse for developing countries, and even more in countries facing sanctions.”