How France handles its strict secularism as it prepares for a papal visit

Rules are questioned in schools and on sport fields





A 2004 law bars conspicuous religious symbols in French public schools. The ban covers Muslim headscarves, Jewish kippahs, oversized Christian crosses and other clothing that visibly signals a religious affiliation. Discreet symbols, such as small crosses, Stars of David or Hand of Fatima necklaces, are allowed.

The law does not apply to private schools or university students.

French officials and many educators say secularism in public schools and other institutions protects less observant and nonreligious people from pressure while leaving everyone free to worship in private. Critics, however, argue that the policy primarily targets Muslim girls who wear headscarves.

In sports, the rules are complex and vary according to the athlete's representative role and the governing federation.

French authorities prohibit national-team athletes from displaying religious symbols while competing in an official capacity, including at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In 2023, France's highest administrative court said the country's soccer federation could impose a ban on headscarves in competitions even though the measure can limit freedom of expression.

International federations may also permit clothing that the corresponding French federation prohibits domestically.