How easily AI robots can be fooled rogue

Giant viruses infect a wide variety of microalgae and small zooplankton. Challenging the boundary between the living and non-living, some even carry their own replication machinery to conduct most of their reproductive cycle within the host cell. Today, advanced DNA sequencing and bioinformatics tools have demonstrated their widespread distribution.

In the aquatic or frozen habitats of the North and South Poles, life is dominated by single-celled microorganisms due to the absence of large multicellular predators. Protists and microalgae play central roles here, but they are also the preferred hosts of giant viruses, which sit at top of the food pyramid.