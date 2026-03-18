How big data is transforming our cosmic knowledge

Located on a mountaintop at Cerro Pachón in Chile, the observatory is expected to catalogue the night sky in exquisite detail. It aims to answer fundamental questions by studying supernovae, asteroids, dark matter, and the properties of our own galaxy. Yet, it also addresses a question dominating 21st-century science: how is discovery viewed in the age of big data?

Although primarily funded by the US Department of Energy and National Science Foundation, the Rubin telescope is a collaborative effort spanning six continents. Assistance in setting up data processing systems was provided by the UK, France, Spain, Italy, Japan, Brazil, Australia, South Africa, and Canada. These inkind contributions grant researchers from these nations data rights for the LSST.