How a sapling and a viral candy made California the world’s pistachio king

That gamble has paid off. Demand for pistachios is high as wellness trends draw people to high-fibre, protein-rich foods. They are also a key ingredient of Dubai chocolate, the incredibly popular chocolate bar filled with pistachio cream and kataifi, or shredded phyllo.

Pistachio orchards cover more than 6,00,000 acres in California, up from 1,00,000 in 2001. The San Joaquin Valley of California has almost perfect conditions for pistachios: a mix of hot, dry summers and cold, wet winters. The United States is now the world’s largest producer and exporter of pistachios. Iran is second.

Yet more than a month into the war with Iran, ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz is at historically low levels, which has stymied exports from the region.

The potential removal of a major player in the market is good news for farmers in California, who are likely to get higher prices for their pistachios.