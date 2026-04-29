How 2 men smashed through an unbreakable marathon barrier

The training and nutrition

Sawe’s team said he trained by running up to 240 kilometres a week and fuelled himself before the race with bread and honey.

This reported training volume is likely an important factor in running a sub two-hour marathon.

Running up to 240 kilometres a week is beyond what most runners can tolerate. But high training volume, especially when much of it is done at relatively low intensity, is associated with faster marathon performances.

Nutrition during the race was also well planned. A two-hour marathon is run at such high intensity that carbohydrate intake becomes important to maintain performance. The body stores carbohydrate in the muscles and liver but those stores are limited.

According to his nutrition team, Sawe took a carbohydrate drink and a gel leading up to the start, then used carbohydrate drinks and gels throughout the race.

His reported intake averaged about 115 grams of carbohydrate per hour.

While this is not a recommendation for the recreational runner, at the intensity required to run a two-hour marathon, it helps to maintain energy supply and pace late in the race.