Hollywood declares war against tech oligarchs

The tech world has eaten legacy Hollywood, humbled it, beaten it at its own game. David Ellison, backed by his father, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, buying Warner Bros. and adding it to Paramount, which he already runs, is just the latest example. But it’s been happening for over a decade now. Netflix is now the biggest game in Tinseltown. Amazon and Apple are major players.



Call it vengeance. Or jealousy. Call it the “Network” effect (by which I mean the 1976 movie). Hollywood is mad as hell.



The adorable dweebs of “Silicon Valley” are gone. That’s the HBO show of the 2010s by Alec Berg and Mike Judge that lampooned the rags-to-riches ethos of Silicon Valley start-up culture. The series portrayed a group of buddies living somewhere near Sand Hill Road as they faked it till they made it, eating ramen noodles and fecklessly trying to appeal to women. There was a billionaire tech villain in the series, Gavin Belson, but the heroes were the hapless nerds coding their way to sometime success.



The first movie Mr. Sorkin wrote about Facebook, 2010’s “The Social Network” (which David Fincher directed), was in many ways more sympathetic to Mr. Zuckerberg, who was depicted as the Hollywood trope of a nerd underdog trying to impress a girl and outmaneuver a couple of mean jocks — the Winklevoss twins. In “Steve Jobs,” a movie Mr. Sorkin wrote but did not direct, Mr. Jobs was depicted as a different Hollywood archetype: the troubled, single-minded salesman of his own genius who was too self-centered to be a decent father.



Now, more than a decade later, we are wiser to the more sinister ways of the Valley. The tech geniuses aren’t here to make society better, it turns out. They’re not here to offer harmless alternatives to real-life social interaction. No — they are here to enrich themselves no matter the social cost. They are liars, fabulists and narcissists.



Hollywood knows it’s being disrupted. It remembers what happened to the music business when it went digital. Streaming has upended Hollywood’s once-stable economics, which used to be buttressed by cable fees and DVD sales. The once-lordly entertainment conglomerates are now worth less than even a young company like Mr. Altman’s OpenAI, which a March funding round valued at $852 billion. Walt Disney Co.’s market cap is $187 billion.