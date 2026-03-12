Holistic Doctrine: India's promising counter-terror strategy

That approach also addresses the root causes of the problem. The emphasis on human rights suggests a recognition that heavy-handed approaches can become a rallying cry for terrorist recruiters. Moreover, the document addresses the growing threat of “digital radicalisation,” especially when combined with technologies like the dark web, crypto wallets, and drones.

In an era when a lone-wolf actor can be radicalised in a basement, funded through decentralised networks, and commit violence from a distance, border fences and physical surveillance are insufficient. The new strategy focuses on denying access – not just to physical safe havens, but also to the digital and financial ecosystems that sustain modern terror. PRAHAAR thus positions India as a leader in the global discourse on cyber-terror, demonstrating how legal frameworks can be aligned with the reality of 21st-century warfare.