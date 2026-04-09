History wars: Welcoming Columbus back to White House

Trump’s executive order was about retaliating against those who want to “perpetuate a false reconstruction of American history, inappropriately minimise the value of certain historical events or figures, or include any other improper partisan ideology”. Relocating a memorial to a more prominent location – from Baltimore to the White House – amplifies the significance of the figure and the symbolic restoration of their reputation. Sometimes, just restoring a statue to its original site is symbolic enough. The memorial to Albert Pike, for example, is the only outdoor statue of a Confederate general in Washington DC. Pulled down by protesters in 2020 and returned in 2025, its merits have long been debated.

Pike was a disgraced figure, accused of misappropriating funds and allowing his troops to desecrate the bodies of Union soldiers. There are also alleged ties to an early version of the Ku Klux Klan. In the words of congressional delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton, “Pike represents the worst of the Confederacy and has no claim to be memorialised in the Nation’s capital.” Advocates for the statue’s retention note there is no mention of the Confederacy or a military uniform, only Pike’s contribution to the American Freemasons. But when the statue was pulled down in 2020, Trump took sides: “The DC police are not doing their job as they watched a statue be ripped down and burnt. These people should be immediately arrested. A disgrace to our country.”