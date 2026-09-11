Historic shift: UK settlement ban targets E1 expansion

Most striking are recent steps to build a new settlement bloc known as E1 on the outskirts of Jerusalem. First planned as long ago as 1999, but progressing significantly over the past year or so, the E1 bloc would mark a major change to the geography of the West Bank.

Current plans allow for thousands of housing units in the settlement, as well as commercial properties and regional services. The project would establish a new urban area that would connect the large settlement of Maale Adumim with East Jerusalem.

The international community has long seen the construction of E1 as a red line for three main reasons. First, it would isolate East Jerusalem from the rest of the West Bank, including major Palestinian cities like Ramallah and Bethlehem. This matters because East Jerusalem is the proposed capital of a Palestinian state in any future two-state agreement to end the conflict.

Second, because E1 spans the West Bank at its narrowest point, its completion would divide the territory into isolated northern and southern enclaves. Fragmenting Palestinian land in this manner makes creating a contiguous sovereign state virtually impossible. Third, implementing the project involves displacing Palestinians. Israeli authorities have already targeted the Bedouin community of Khan al-Ahmar, ordering its evacuation in May 2026 ahead of new construction.